Fanatics! I Love This Hard-to-Find Lee Perry Track So Much I Finally Downloaded It

RADIO BROADCAST #425

05-21–17

Fanatic! I have been living in hotels for the last two weeks. This show was built over several nights in small rooms in different parts of Peru. In a few hours, I will start making my way back to Los Angeles. Three flights and 24 hours later, I will hopefully stagger through LAX and into traffic.

Here are some worthwhile updates:

New Boris: hellomerch.com/collections/boris.

New Guerilla Toss: guerillatoss.bandcamp.com.

New My Cat Is an Alien: ellipticalnoise.bandcamp.com.

The MCIAA is previously released material but in a limited 50 edition. This would be for the fan who has to have it all.

We will have a new GT track from the GT Ultra album next week.

As to this here show, it’s another warm weather collection! I have played it through a few times and think it’s ready to go. I have wanted to get the Lee Perry "Kimble the Nimble" track to you for a long time. I have a lot of Perry comps but none of them had the "Kimble" track, so I finally broke down and bought a download of it. It took all of a minute. The convenience felt slightly wrong but at least we have the track. We start our second hour with the great version by The Fall.

Hopefully, this will be two hours you will enjoy.

Thanks for listening and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. Lee Perry - Kimble the Nimble / The Upsetter Selection

02. Frederick Michael St. Jude - Day Quite Like Today / Almost Lost

03. Ron Ford & Parlet - Bubble Gum Gangster / Clinton Family Jams

04. Chain & the Gang - 'Nuff Said / Best of Crime Rock

05. The Moodists - Where The Trees Walk Downhill / Two Fisted Art

06. Family Fodder - Debbie Harry / More Great Hits!

07. Flin Flon - Flatbush (Samantha) / Chicoutimi EP

08. Damaged Bug - Rick's Jummy / Bunker Funk

09. CFM - Pinch the Dream / Dichotomy Desaturated

10. Generation X - Listen / self released single

11. Boris – Rainbow / Gensho

12. Grouper - A Cover Over / Dragging a Dead Deer Up a Hill

13. Sort Sol - Marble Station / Under en Sort Sol

14. The Birthday Party – Blundertown / single

Hour 2

01. The Fall – Kimble / Peel Sessions

02. Alan Vega - The Kiss / DuJang Prang

03. Rain – Rivers / La Vache Qui Rit

04. Q and Not U - District Night Prayer / Power Rock

05. The Clash - The Leader / Sandinista!

06. The Prima Donnas - Skin of Another Man / Drugs, Sex and Discotheques

07. Jesse James - Red Hot Rockin' Blues / Rockin’ Bones

08. Wire - Blessed State / 154

09. Angry Angles – Blockhead / Angry Angles

10. David Chesworth - I Told You So / 50 Synthesizer Greats

11. Aias - Bali / A La Piscina

12. Dinosaur Jr. - Tiny Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not

13. David Bowie - Red Money / Lodger

04. Brigitte Fontaine & Areski Belkacem - Patriarcat Vous Et Nous

15. Total Control - Sunday Baker] / Henge Beat

