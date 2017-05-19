Fanatics! I Love This Hard-to-Find Lee Perry Track So Much I Finally Downloaded It
|
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #425
05-21–17
Fanatic! I have been living in hotels for the last two weeks. This show was built over several nights in small rooms in different parts of Peru. In a few hours, I will start making my way back to Los Angeles. Three flights and 24 hours later, I will hopefully stagger through LAX and into traffic.
Here are some worthwhile updates:
New Boris: hellomerch.com/collections/boris.
New Guerilla Toss: guerillatoss.bandcamp.com.
New My Cat Is an Alien: ellipticalnoise.bandcamp.com.
The MCIAA is previously released material but in a limited 50 edition. This would be for the fan who has to have it all.
We will have a new GT track from the GT Ultra album next week.
As to this here show, it’s another warm weather collection! I have played it through a few times and think it’s ready to go. I have wanted to get the Lee Perry "Kimble the Nimble" track to you for a long time. I have a lot of Perry comps but none of them had the "Kimble" track, so I finally broke down and bought a download of it. It took all of a minute. The convenience felt slightly wrong but at least we have the track. We start our second hour with the great version by The Fall.
Hopefully, this will be two hours you will enjoy.
Thanks for listening and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi
Hour 1
01. Lee Perry - Kimble the Nimble / The Upsetter Selection
02. Frederick Michael St. Jude - Day Quite Like Today / Almost Lost
03. Ron Ford & Parlet - Bubble Gum Gangster / Clinton Family Jams
04. Chain & the Gang - 'Nuff Said / Best of Crime Rock
05. The Moodists - Where The Trees Walk Downhill / Two Fisted Art
06. Family Fodder - Debbie Harry / More Great Hits!
07. Flin Flon - Flatbush (Samantha) / Chicoutimi EP
08. Damaged Bug - Rick's Jummy / Bunker Funk
09. CFM - Pinch the Dream / Dichotomy Desaturated
10. Generation X - Listen / self released single
11. Boris – Rainbow / Gensho
12. Grouper - A Cover Over / Dragging a Dead Deer Up a Hill
13. Sort Sol - Marble Station / Under en Sort Sol
14. The Birthday Party – Blundertown / single
Hour 2
01. The Fall – Kimble / Peel Sessions
02. Alan Vega - The Kiss / DuJang Prang
03. Rain – Rivers / La Vache Qui Rit
04. Q and Not U - District Night Prayer / Power Rock
05. The Clash - The Leader / Sandinista!
06. The Prima Donnas - Skin of Another Man / Drugs, Sex and Discotheques
07. Jesse James - Red Hot Rockin' Blues / Rockin’ Bones
08. Wire - Blessed State / 154
09. Angry Angles – Blockhead / Angry Angles
10. David Chesworth - I Told You So / 50 Synthesizer Greats
11. Aias - Bali / A La Piscina
12. Dinosaur Jr. - Tiny Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not
13. David Bowie - Red Money / Lodger
04. Brigitte Fontaine & Areski Belkacem - Patriarcat Vous Et Nous
15. Total Control - Sunday Baker] / Henge Beat
