Fanatics! I Don't Mind the Heat as Long as There's Music
|
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]
RADIO BROADCAST #433
07-16-17
Fanatic! A great show lined up! Obviously, I can't know where you're listening to this show from but where I am, here in Los Angeles, summer's furnace is on full. When it's 80-plus degrees at night, you know the next day is going to be brutal. While I'm not interested in baking in the sun, I don't mind hot rooms at night as long as there's music. Our summer programming has been forged in these elevated temperatures and will hopefully provide a good soundtrack. We're making a mix tape here! That's what it's all about.
Let's see, the new Pontiak album is great, so I thought we would start the show with a track from it. The new Alan Vega album, IT, is out and so we can finally start playing tracks. I am happy we can get this one going. Alan, as you know, is no longer with us but his music will always be around, and IT is a great piece of work.
I don't want to forget this. Charles Moothart, who we listen to on the show all the time, has a show coming up at Zebulon on the July 17. I've seen Mr. Moothart play a couple of times, and he's not to be missed. The venue is located at: 2478 Fletcher Drive, Los Angeles, 90039. If you were listening last week, you remember that we finished the show with a track from his Dichotomy Desaturated album. Great record.
Next week's show is all finished and ready to go.
I hope you dig the show and as always, thanks for listening, and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry
Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi
Hour 1
01. Pontiak - Ignorance Makes Me High / Dialectic of Ignorance
02. David Bowie - Black Country Rock / The Man Who Sold The World
03. Eddie Cochran - C'mon Everybody / Best Of
04. Generation X - Shakin' All Over / single
05. Yangon Sein Kyi Moe - The Tune Of The First Entertainment / Princess Nicotine
06. Fugazi – Provisional / 13 Songs
07. Wire – Champs / Pink Flag
08. The Sunnyboys - Happy Man / This Is Real
09. Black Sabbath - The Wizard / Black Sabbath
10. Point Juncture WA - Me or the Party / Me Or The Party
11. Unrest - Cath Carroll / Perfect Teeth
12. Joy Division – Digital / Substance
13. Romania - We're On The Radio / Remodel
14. Soccer Team - Mental Anguish Is Your Friend / 3 Song 7"
15. Trouble Funk - Say What / Singles
Hour 2
01. Alan Vega – Vision / IT
02. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - The Moon Is In The Gutter / B-Sides And Rarities
03. The Saints - (I'm) Stranded / (I'm) Stranded
04. Jay Reatard - Can't Do It Anymore / Watch Me Fall
05. Thee Oh Sees - Head of State / Dog Poison
06. Jimi Hendrix - Villanova Junction Blues / Burning Desire
07. The UK Subs - Perfect Girl / single
08. Cat's Eyes – Standoff / Treasure House
09. Rain – Rivers / La Vache Qui Rit
10. Melt-Banana - Get the T (Escaping with the Id Card!) / Return of 13 Hedgehogs
11. Scott Walker - Funeral Tango / Scott 3
12. Public Enemy - PE #1 / Yo! Bum Rush the Show
13. The Ramones - Time Bomb / Subterranean Jungle
14. PJ Harvey - Meet Ze Monsta / To Bring You My Love
15. Terakaft - Aima Ymaima / Kel Tamasheq
