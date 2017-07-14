Fanatics! I Don't Mind the Heat as Long as There's Music

Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #433

07-16-17

Fanatic! A great show lined up! Obviously, I can't know where you're listening to this show from but where I am, here in Los Angeles, summer's furnace is on full. When it's 80-plus degrees at night, you know the next day is going to be brutal. While I'm not interested in baking in the sun, I don't mind hot rooms at night as long as there's music. Our summer programming has been forged in these elevated temperatures and will hopefully provide a good soundtrack. We're making a mix tape here! That's what it's all about.

Let's see, the new Pontiak album is great, so I thought we would start the show with a track from it. The new Alan Vega album, IT, is out and so we can finally start playing tracks. I am happy we can get this one going. Alan, as you know, is no longer with us but his music will always be around, and IT is a great piece of work.

I don't want to forget this. Charles Moothart, who we listen to on the show all the time, has a show coming up at Zebulon on the July 17. I've seen Mr. Moothart play a couple of times, and he's not to be missed. The venue is located at: 2478 Fletcher Drive, Los Angeles, 90039. If you were listening last week, you remember that we finished the show with a track from his Dichotomy Desaturated album. Great record.

Next week's show is all finished and ready to go.

I hope you dig the show and as always, thanks for listening, and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. Pontiak - Ignorance Makes Me High / Dialectic of Ignorance

02. David Bowie - Black Country Rock / The Man Who Sold The World

03. Eddie Cochran - C'mon Everybody / Best Of

04. Generation X - Shakin' All Over / single

05. Yangon Sein Kyi Moe - The Tune Of The First Entertainment / Princess Nicotine

06. Fugazi – Provisional / 13 Songs

07. Wire – Champs / Pink Flag

08. The Sunnyboys - Happy Man / This Is Real

09. Black Sabbath - The Wizard / Black Sabbath

10. Point Juncture WA - Me or the Party / Me Or The Party

11. Unrest - Cath Carroll / Perfect Teeth

12. Joy Division – Digital / Substance

13. Romania - We're On The Radio / Remodel

14. Soccer Team - Mental Anguish Is Your Friend / 3 Song 7"

15. Trouble Funk - Say What / Singles

Hour 2

01. Alan Vega – Vision / IT

02. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds - The Moon Is In The Gutter / B-Sides And Rarities

03. The Saints - (I'm) Stranded / (I'm) Stranded

04. Jay Reatard - Can't Do It Anymore / Watch Me Fall

05. Thee Oh Sees - Head of State / Dog Poison

06. Jimi Hendrix - Villanova Junction Blues / Burning Desire

07. The UK Subs - Perfect Girl / single

08. Cat's Eyes – Standoff / Treasure House

09. Rain – Rivers / La Vache Qui Rit

10. Melt-Banana - Get the T (Escaping with the Id Card!) / Return of 13 Hedgehogs

11. Scott Walker - Funeral Tango / Scott 3

12. Public Enemy - PE #1 / Yo! Bum Rush the Show

13. The Ramones - Time Bomb / Subterranean Jungle

14. PJ Harvey - Meet Ze Monsta / To Bring You My Love

15. Terakaft - Aima Ymaima / Kel Tamasheq

