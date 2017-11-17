Fanatics! I Can't See Pere Ubu at the Echo on Dec. 6, but You Should

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #451

11-19-17

Fanatic! I've been up since a little after 0400 hrs. When I start the work day this early, I get a lot done but it makes the day strange. It never seems to end. I do all the things I'm supposed to do and it's only early afternoon.

Have we got a great November show here for you, Fanatic! I checked it out while camping out in hotel rooms over the last couple of weeks and upon repeated listening, it held up. So hopefully, you'll dig it.

I've been working on radio shows literally every day for a few weeks now. It's one of the reasons I've been getting to the office so early every morning, so I can have some time to listen to the whole show from top to bottom and make changes. It takes a lot of time but I think it's worth it.

Remember, the great Pere Ubu will be appearing at the Echo on Wednesday, Dec. 6. I was planning on going to the show but I got work that takes me out of town so won't be able to make it. If you can, please check them out.

Okay, Fanatic, below are all the tracks, which we hope you'll enjoy.

Until next week, keep listening and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry



Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. Joy Division - The Kill / Still

02. Martin Rev – Creation / Demolition 9

03. Alan Vega – Jajeemba / 2007

04. David Bowie - Scary Monsters (And Super Creeps) / Fifty-Two Years – the Complete Singles

05. The Stooges – Johanna / Heavy Liquid

06. Devo - Big Adventure (rough mix) / Recombo DNA (Futurisimo version)

07. Molly Nilsson - Modern World / Imaginations

08. Moody Beach - I Should Exercise / EP

09. Pere Ubu - Monkey Bizness / 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo

10. Minutemen - One Chapter In The Book / What Makes a Man Start Fires?

11. The Cravats - 100 Percent / Dustbin Of Sound

12. Chain & the Gang - I Hate Winners / Experimental Music

13. Donny Benet - Takin' The Heat / Don't Hold Back

14. Ty Segall Band - The Bag I'm In / Slaughterhouse

15. Buzzcocks - Airwaves Dream / Singles Going Steady

16. Oh Sees – Paranoise / Orc

Hour 2

01. Deniz Tek - Twilight Of The Modern Age / Detroit

02. The Misfits – She / single

03. Kraftwerk – Antenne / Radio-Aktivität

04. The Fall - Paranoia Man In Cheap Sh*t Room / Complete Peel Sessions

05. Jay Reatard - Before I Was Caught / Watch Me Fall

06. Vast Asteroid – Sick / New

07. The World - I Fell In Love With A Slumlord / First World Record

08. Guerilla Toss - Dose Rate / GT ULTRA

09. Kid Congo & the Pink Monkey Birds - Apple In The Razor

10. The Buttocks - BGS GSG / Law And Order

11. Deadboy And The Elephantmen - Stop, I'm Already Dead / We Are Night Sky

12. Birthday Party – Wildworld / Bad Seed EP

13. Alex Cameron - Candy May / Forced Witness

14. Hawkwind - Orgone Accumulator / Space Ritual

