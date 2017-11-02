Fanatics! I Broke Out Some of My Personal Favorites for This Show

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #449

11-05-17

Fanatic! November is upon us! I hope you enjoyed our October programming. The view out my window is clouds and overcast skies against the modern skyline of Manila, Philippines. I’ve been here for a few days, walking around, checking things out, sweating.

Fanatic, I have to be honest. I have played the tracks of this show through at least three times because it was so enjoyable. Some of our bestest November tracks are here! I decided to put some of my favorites into this one. Wire’s "Midnight Bahnhof Café" is easily in my top five Wire songs. Sometimes, I listen to it a couple of times. On early band tours in Germany, Chris Haskett and I used to hang out in the local train stations and people watch. I got quite into it.

I hope you had a great October and got a lot listened to. I worked on Fanatic! Vol. 5 every single day. Vol. 5? What?! Vol. 4 is done. I’m editing that one now. Edit V4 by day, write V5 by night. I went big on October and ended up with almost 40,000 words. I know! No life.

Fanatic, it’s all right in front of you, 25 fantastic tracks. Next week’s show is already finished and it’s a great one.

Oh! Slim Gaillard’s son Mark wrote me yesterday, thanking us for playing his father’s amazing music. Maximum Vout!

It’s so not November around here.

Get to the vinyl and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry



Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. David Bowie - TVC 15 / Station To Station

02. Wire - Midnight Bahnhof Café / single

03. Einstürzende Neubauten - Kalte Sterne / single

04. Kraftwerk - Trans Europa Express / Trans Europa Express

05. Iggy Pop – Nightclubbing / The Idiot

06. Nico - No One Is There (alt version) / The Frozen Borderline

07. Nick Cave and Die Haut - Stow-A-Way / Burnin' the Ice

08. Can - One More Night / Ege Bamyasi

09. Spizz Oil - Cold Windy City / Labels Unlimited Comp LP

10. Metal Urbain - Ultra Violence / Anarchy In Paris!

Hour 2

01. David Lynch - I Know / Crazy Clown Time

02. Shocking Pinks - I Want U Back / Mathematical Warfare

03. Pere Ubu - Plan From Frag 9 / 20 Years In A Montana Missile Silo

04. Joy Division - Living In The Ice Age / Warsaw

05. The Conet Project - 'Strich' (English) [E11] / The Conet Project

06. The UK Subs - Ice Age / The Singles 1979-1982

07. Trouble Funk - Trouble Funk Express / 12"

08. Cluster - Für die Katz / Cluster II

09. Barney Wilen - Complainte Du Chauffeur / Un Temoin Dans La Ville

10. Terry – Homage / Remember Terry

11. The Scorpions - Speedy's Coming / Gold

12. Cabaret Voltaire - Do The Mussolini (Headkick) / The Original Sound of Sheffield

13. Carambolage - Die Farbe War Mord / Carambolage

14. Alex Cameron - The Chihuahua / Forced Witness

15. Conrad Schnitzler – Elektroklang / Auf Dem Schwarzen Kanal EP

