Fanatics! Hot Weather Makes for Great Late-Night Listening

Danny Liao

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #437

08-13-17

Fanatic! Up quite early and in the office. Listening to all the tracks for the show. You know me, Fanatic, I always like what we've put together.

The show last week with Mike Patton was really cool, right? He texted me yesterday and said he had a great time. We will have to get him back on the show sometime. He's a busy man, so it might take awhile.

If you were curious about anything we listened to last week, the new notes, with all the songs we played, are now up.

Not knowing where you're listening from, I don't know what weather you're presently enduring. Los Angeles is typically hot. It's been making for great nighttime listening. The last few nights, it's been Keiji Haino, Coltrane, Crystal Fairy, James Chance to name but a few.

A lot of great music to look forward to this year and we're on it as best we can.

Find shade and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins

Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1

01. Boris – Kagero / Dear

02. Guerilla Toss - Skull Pop / GT ULTRA

03. The Fall - New Facts Emerge / New Facts Emerge

04. Tim Presley - Solitude Cola / The Wink

05. Pikacyu-Makoto - I’ll Forgive / Galaxilympics

06. Male Gaze - Pale Gaze / Miss Taken

07. Dinosaur Jr. - I Walk For Miles / Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not

08. Nymphs - Wasting My Days / Live At The Viper Room

09. Shag - Stop And Listen / Trash Box

10. Terry - Give Up The Crown / Remember Terry

11. Crystal Fairy - Under Trouble / Crystal Fairy

Hour 2

01. The Nation Of Ulysses! - Love Is A Bull Market / 13-Point Program to Destroy America

02. David Bowie - African Night Flight / Lodger

03. Iggy Pop - In The Lobby / Post Pop Depression

04. Sea-Saw - I Found A Time Compressor / Magnétophone

05. Ris Paul Ric - Daft Young Cannibals / Purple Blaze

06. Jeich Ould Chighaly – Wezin / Wallahi Le Zein!!

07. Cabaret Voltaire - Messages Received / The Voice of America

08. Ex-Cult - Sid Visions / Midnight Passenger

09. The Misfits - Spook City, USA / Box Set

10. Fugazi - Two Beats Off / Repeater

11. Alan Vega - Motorcycle Explodes / IT

12. Brian Eno - Sky Saw / Another Green World

13. Chihei Hatakeyama - White Light / A Long Journey

14. Albert Ayler - Holy Ghost / Live In Greenwich Village

