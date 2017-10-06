Fanatics! Avoid the New Bowie Box Set, A New Career in a New Town 1977-1982

Danny Liao

[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #445

10-08-17

Fanatic! Below you will see the tracks we have lined up for you. It's another dose of great October listening.

I think I might have told you of my great excitement at the release of the new David Bowie box set, A New Career in a New Town 1977-1982. Both LP and CD versions are full of problems and poor mastering. Until they straighten them out, if they ever do, I would strongly recommend you stay well away from this release. If you go on Amazon.com, you can read a lot of reviews that are spot on. It will be interesting to see if the release is recalled and fixes made. That will take months, if they even bother. You would think that if Visconti was involved, everything would be spec. Ugh.

Enough of my frustrations. We have a great show here and next week's is all ready to go. I hope you're getting a lot of good listening in. I am trying to digest at least five albums a day. I only got to three yesterday but I'll even up in the next few hours. I've been tied to two different work areas and three computers all day. I'm working on an upcoming radio show on one, editing Fanatic Vol. 4 on another and scanning images for said book in yet another. It's a lot of running around but I'm getting it done. Back to it!

Listen to a lot of music and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. The Damned - Sick of Being Sick / single

02. The Ruts - In a Rut / single

03. Suicide - Ghost Rider / Suicide

04. Wire - Ex-Lion Tamer / Pink Flag

05. The Adverts - Bored Teenagers / single

06. One Last Wish - Break to Broken / 1986

07. The Fall - Totally Wired / Early Singles

08. The Cramps - Rockin' Bones (Hot House Studios, NYC 02/79) / Studio Demos bootleg

09. The Gun Club - Bill Bailey / Mother Juno

10. David Bowie - Panic In Detroit / Aladdin Sane

11. Gene Defcon - Psycho Freakout / Come Party With Me 1999

12. Babs Gonzales - Prelude to a Nightmare / Weird Lullaby

13. Generation X - Night of the Cadillacs / Valley of the Dolls

14. The UK Subs - Ice Age / single

15. Joy Division - No Love Lost / Substance

16. David Lynch - Movin' On / Crazy Clown Time

Hour 2

01. Buzzcocks - Noise Annoys / Singles Going Steady

02. X Ray Spex - I Live Off You / Germ Free Adolescents

03. The Rolling Stones - Hang Fire / Tattoo You

04. Pere Ubu - Prison of the Senses / 20 Years in a Montana Missile Silo

05. The Bad Brains - Jammin' at the Atlantis / Black Dots

06. The Misfits - Some Kinda Hate / Static Age

07. Viki - No Date / Split w/ Hair Police

08. Butch Willis & the Rocks - Every Time I See Her / Conquering the Ice

09. Robert Pete Williams - Doctor Blues / Blues Masters

10. The Butthole Surfers – Graveyard / Locust Abortion Technician

11. Dinosaur Jr. – Tiny / Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not

12. Discharge - Never Again / Protest and Survive

13. Eater - I Don't Need It / The Album

14. The Panik - Modern Politics / It Won't Sell! EP

15. Le Butcherettes – Tonight / Sin Sin Sin

16. Alex Cameron - Runnin’ Outta Luck / Forced Witness

17. Tilt - Search & Destroy / 12"

