Fanatics! As Promised, Here Is a New Track From Dead Cross

Fanatics! We Will Have Music From Mike Patton's New Project Coming Soon


  • MVN

Fanatics! As Promised, Here Is a New Track From Dead Cross

Friday, May 12, 2017 at 4:30 a.m.
By Henry Rollins
Fanatics! As Promised, Here Is a New Track From Dead Cross
Heidi May
[Every Sunday from 8 to 10 p.m., Henry Rollins brings an exclusive mix of songs old and new to listeners at 89.9 FM, KCRW. Visit KCRW.com for more information and to stream his show online, or peruse the Radio Notes archives to see past playlists.]

RADIO BROADCAST #424
05-14–17

Fanatic! Good to be back with you again. Before anything, thanks to Fanatic Denise for sending in pre-order information for the next Boris album. Looks like there are three different color variants and it’s out in July. Here is the information.

As promised, we have the Dead Cross track for you. You can hear the song online with all the language we were not able to include on our show. The full album hits in August on Ipecac.

Speaking of Boris, have you heard the 4LP Boris/Merzbow set called Gensho? Several nights ago, I decided it was time. It had been sitting on the shelf for months. Sometimes, those multi-LP sets are hard to take on. It’s another great one. If you were curious about Gensho, we have a track at the end of the show so you can check it out.

I’ve listened to this show a few times and I’m still liking it. I hope you do as well. I will start working on the next show tomorrow. Right now, I’m in a hotel room out in the world, working on two books with as few distractions as possible. I have a good routine. The streets, the gym, the room and then a great sushi place in the hotel.

As always, thank you for listening and we hope you dig the show.

Listen to a lot of music, make lists, document everything and STAY FANATIC!!!
–Henry

Twitter: @henryrollins
Instagram: @henryandheidi

Hour 1
01. Dead Cross - Grave Slave / Dead Cross
02. Ennio Morricone - Lonesome Billy / The Legendary Italian Westerns
03. Rhythm Heritage - SWAT Theme / 70’s comp.
04. FM St. Jude - Everybody's Gone Away / Almost Lost
05. Fugazi - Recap Modotti / End Hits
06. Minutemen - Martin's Story / Double Nickels on the Dime
07. Generation X - This Heat / single
08. The Keystoners - Magic Kiss / My Doo Wop Collection Vol. 2
09. The Beastie Boys – Intergalactic / Hello Nasty
10. Sex Stains – Crumbs / Typical Girls Vol. 2
11. Butch Willis - The TV's From Outer Space / Repeats
12. Holland - I Can See Bottom / I Blow Up
13. The Horrors - Three Decades / Primary Colours
14. Metal Boys - Cafe Sale / Tokio Airport
15. Crystal Fairy - Posesio?n / Crystal Fairy
16. Crystal Castles – Birds / Crystal Castles
15. Thee Oh Sees - Transparent World / Drop
16. Banyen Sriwongsa - Ramwong Saraphan / The Sound of Siam Vol. 2

Hour 2
01. Male Gaze - Wha Do Wha Do / Miss Taken
02. PJ Harvey - The Letter / Uh Huh Her
03. Sort Sol - Like A Trance Like... / new album
04. Buzzcocks - Are Everything / Singles Going Steady
05. Kikagaku Moyo – Trilobites / Stone Garden
06. Clarinette – 1960 / The Now of Then
07. El Guapo - Disappointment Spelled with "v" / Super/System
08. The Fall - Whizz Bang / Peel Sessions
09. Chain & the Gang - Free Will / Best of Crime Rock
10. Otis Day & the Nights - Shama Lama Ding Dong / Animal House Soundtrack
11. Julee Cruise - The Space for Love / The Voice of Love
12. Dad Jokes - JCVD / Watch Out for the Bullies
13. Dog Chocolate - Building Dens / Snack Fans
14. Boris - Heavy Rain / Gensho

More from the mind of Henry Rollins:
White America Couldn't Handle What Black America Deals With Every Day
Bowie's Blackstar Is on the Level of Low and Heroes
No Matter Who Wins, America Is Only Going to Get Angrier

Henry Rollins
Henry Rollins has written for L.A. Weekly since 2010.

