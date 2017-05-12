Fanatics! As Promised, Here Is a New Track From Dead Cross

Heidi May

RADIO BROADCAST #424

05-14–17

Fanatic! Good to be back with you again. Before anything, thanks to Fanatic Denise for sending in pre-order information for the next Boris album. Looks like there are three different color variants and it’s out in July. Here is the information.

As promised, we have the Dead Cross track for you. You can hear the song online with all the language we were not able to include on our show. The full album hits in August on Ipecac.

Speaking of Boris, have you heard the 4LP Boris/Merzbow set called Gensho? Several nights ago, I decided it was time. It had been sitting on the shelf for months. Sometimes, those multi-LP sets are hard to take on. It’s another great one. If you were curious about Gensho, we have a track at the end of the show so you can check it out.

I’ve listened to this show a few times and I’m still liking it. I hope you do as well. I will start working on the next show tomorrow. Right now, I’m in a hotel room out in the world, working on two books with as few distractions as possible. I have a good routine. The streets, the gym, the room and then a great sushi place in the hotel.

As always, thank you for listening and we hope you dig the show.

Listen to a lot of music, make lists, document everything and STAY FANATIC!!!

–Henry

Hour 1

01. Dead Cross - Grave Slave / Dead Cross

02. Ennio Morricone - Lonesome Billy / The Legendary Italian Westerns

03. Rhythm Heritage - SWAT Theme / 70’s comp.

04. FM St. Jude - Everybody's Gone Away / Almost Lost

05. Fugazi - Recap Modotti / End Hits

06. Minutemen - Martin's Story / Double Nickels on the Dime

07. Generation X - This Heat / single

08. The Keystoners - Magic Kiss / My Doo Wop Collection Vol. 2

09. The Beastie Boys – Intergalactic / Hello Nasty

10. Sex Stains – Crumbs / Typical Girls Vol. 2

11. Butch Willis - The TV's From Outer Space / Repeats

12. Holland - I Can See Bottom / I Blow Up

13. The Horrors - Three Decades / Primary Colours

14. Metal Boys - Cafe Sale / Tokio Airport

15. Crystal Fairy - Posesio?n / Crystal Fairy

16. Crystal Castles – Birds / Crystal Castles

15. Thee Oh Sees - Transparent World / Drop

16. Banyen Sriwongsa - Ramwong Saraphan / The Sound of Siam Vol. 2

Hour 2

01. Male Gaze - Wha Do Wha Do / Miss Taken

02. PJ Harvey - The Letter / Uh Huh Her

03. Sort Sol - Like A Trance Like... / new album

04. Buzzcocks - Are Everything / Singles Going Steady

05. Kikagaku Moyo – Trilobites / Stone Garden

06. Clarinette – 1960 / The Now of Then

07. El Guapo - Disappointment Spelled with "v" / Super/System

08. The Fall - Whizz Bang / Peel Sessions

09. Chain & the Gang - Free Will / Best of Crime Rock

10. Otis Day & the Nights - Shama Lama Ding Dong / Animal House Soundtrack

11. Julee Cruise - The Space for Love / The Voice of Love

12. Dad Jokes - JCVD / Watch Out for the Bullies

13. Dog Chocolate - Building Dens / Snack Fans

14. Boris - Heavy Rain / Gensho

