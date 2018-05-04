R.I.P. Tony Kinman of The Dils

Tony Kinman, one of California punk rock’s most creative, forceful and influential artists, died on Friday morning following a brief struggle with cancer. He was 63.

As a founder of The Dils, Kinman, with younger brother Chip, introduced a terse, roaring and highly politicized brand of the very new musical style. Dils songs such as “Class War” and “I Hate the Rich” were not only groundbreaking and thoroughly unforgettable, they were also durable — a short, stunning set of classic numbers that have stood the test of time far more gracefully than many of the period.

Tony and Chip, perpetually one step ahead of the pack, broke The Dils up in 1980 and re-emerged, in Austin, Texas, with their wildly innovative, country-influenced Rank & File, a band that first conjured the entirely new genre known today as Americana. The group created a sensation that resonated throughout the music business, as evidenced by the Everly Brothers' choice to include a cover of Rank & File’s “Amanda Ruth” on their 1986 album.