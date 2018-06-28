R.I.P. Steve Soto of The Adolescents, Manic Hispanic

On Wednesday, June 27, a key figure in the Orange County punk scene was lost with the passing of Steve Soto, bassist and founding member of The Adolescents, at age 54. Soto also performed with Manic Hispanic, Agent Orange, 22 Jacks, Punk Rock Karaoke and CJ Ramone.

Soto died peacefully in his sleep, according to a short social media post by a friend of the family, but no cause of death is known at this time.

Soto was an instrumental musician and songwriter from the onset of the original wave of early Southern California hardcore punk. Since the founding of The Adolescents in 1980, Soto was known by many as one of the nicest guys in punk rock who always had a smile on his face.