R.I.P. Drum Masters D.J. Fontana and Nick Knox

The almost simultaneous deaths of legendary percussionists D.J. Fontana and Nick Knox last week was shocking, tragic and a loaded cultural moment that demands re-examination of the 20th century’s single greatest phenomenon — rock & roll. As Elvis Presley’s drummer, Fontana played a critical role in establishing a sound whose fundamentally primordial message of rebel liberation threatened to destroy Western civilization’s social order.

This is not an overstatement — by 1956, Elvis was universally perceived as a threat worse even than communist Russia — and Fontana’s lethal machine-gun rolls on “Hound Dog” were the straight-to-the-gut opening salvo of a full-blown musical revolution. Before D.J. arrived, Elvis, Scotty and Bill were like a mutant bluegrass trio, flying along on 16 strings and a heap of horny mojo, but Fontana added the final lethal component — the beat — that assured dominance and shook the world to its core.

What New Orleans–born geniuses Earl Palmer (the legendary studio player whose ferociously elegant backbeat completely set the tone) and Charles Connor (a supercharged, Category 5 juggernaut who divided his mid-’50s time between playing with Little Richard and James Brown) had simultaneously codified and epitomized, Fontana exploded and turned upside down. Palmer and Connor had feel, nuance, that sophisticated boom-boom if you will, but Fontana was all feral primitivo and blunt force trauma that spoke to and inflamed the basest human instincts — without him, Ed Sullivan probably could have shown his viewers what was going on below Elvis’ belt.