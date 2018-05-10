R.I.P. Ben Graves

Ben Graves, the beloved drummer most recently seen with sleaze-rock troupe Pretty Boy Floyd, died on Tuesday at the age of 45 after a battle with cancer.

Affectionately known as The Ghoul to his friends and fans, Graves was a terrifically powerful, hard-hitting drummer who came to public prominence when he joined horror-punk band The Murderdolls, also featuring Wednesday 13 and Slipknot man Joey Jordison, for a stint between 2002 and 2004.

Graves later played with industrial metal band Dope and trans-Atlantic rockers AntiProduct. Most recently, he was seen behind the kit for Pretty Boy Floyd. His distinctive style, which straddled the line between classic rock & roll and dark metal, meant that he was rarely without a gig.