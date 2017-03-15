Techno Legend Richie Hawtin Will Debut New Live Show Close at Coachella

EXPAND Richie Hawtin's new live show Close will debut at Coachella 2017. Courtesy of the artist

Dance music fans now have even more reason to be excited about this year's Coachella lineup. Techno legend Richie Hawtin will be debuting a brand-new 75-minute live show at the festival called Close — Spontaneity & Synchronicity. It promises to take fans deeper than ever into the unique ways the Detroit-bred producer/DJ constructs and performs his music in a live setting.

For Close, a set of cameras placed around Hawtin and his gear will generate "real-time rendered abstractions," according to a press release describing the show, allowing the audience to see "the relationship between human creativity and the innovative technologies that enable an artist to express themselves." If this all just sounds like fancy talk for the sort of DJ cams many electronic artists use, the photo and promotional video below suggest that it will be much more dramatic than that — and, knowing Hawtin, who is famous for using cutting-edge technology to put on some of the best live shows in all of electronic music, this is probably just a hint of whatever mind-blowing tricks he has up his sleeve.

EXPAND Richie Hawtin: Close Courtesy of the artist

After Coachella, Hawtin will bring Close — Spontaneity & Synchronicity to Detroit's Movement Festival, the Sydney Opera House, Portugal's Primavera Sound and Creamfields in the U.K., as well as several other European festival dates. (A previously announced appearance at Lightning in a Bottle will not feature the Close show.) But we get to see it first, and for that, techno heads attending Coachella 2017 have reason to celebrate. This will be Hawtin's sixth Coachella appearance (including one show in 2010 under his Plastikman alias) and they've been among the best live electronic performances and DJ sets the festival has ever hosted. So the debut of Close should be something special.

For more, visit richiehawtin.com/close.