Registered Offender Keep It Real

Registered Offender might have one of the more controversial names in recent times, and they might only have formed about three months ago, but that hasn’t stopped them from landing a residency at the Whisky that starts on July 4 and takes in every Wednesday of the month.

Main man Dane DeLucchi moved to Los Angeles from Reno, Nevada, in 2014 and has put together a string of bands since then, but nothing stuck until now.

“I never really found the right guys. I went through a lot of different lineups, and now we finally have five dudes that are all on the same page for the sort of mission statement for Registered Offender,” DeLucchi says. “It’s just a band that’s for the people on the fringes of society, who want to see music that’s truthful and introspective. A look at oneself, a look at society, which I think is the responsibility of an artist to do. I’m a little fed up and frustrated with all the music that you hear, Top 40 stuff nowadays, about Chateau Marmont pool parties or Bruno Mars talking about girls being so pretty. We want to be the counterculture to that stuff.”