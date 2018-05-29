Premiere: ymtk & P-Lo Turn Up “In This Moment”

Raised in the Bay Area but currently living in Los Angeles, ymtk is here to push the envelope for melodic lyricists. Whether he’s singing, producing or songwriting, young Murph (his real name) has consistently put out genre-defying work. Now, he premieres the official music video for “In This Moment,” featuring fellow Bay Area rapper P-Lo, exclusively with L.A. Weekly.

Hailing from East Oakland and growing up with the hyphy movement, Murph makes it a point to always keep that same high-energy, feel-good West Coast sound in his music. Drawing influences from R&B veterans such as T-Pain and Musiq Soulchild, ymtk carved out his own lane by creating music that feeds the soul, not the masses.

In 2015, ymtk released a single titled “Hella Super High” that earned placement in the film Kicks, which stars Biggie’s son, C.J. Wallace. Two years later, ymtk released a mixtape titled 9Song.Wav, with standout tracks such as “Confetti” and “In This Moment.” Now he revisits the latter, giving fans something to hold them over until the next release. This might be the biggest one yet.