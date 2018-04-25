Premiere: Wajatta Get Down With Their Bad Selves

L.A.-based electronic duo Wajatta drop their debut album on May 11. They're an unusual pair for sure — Reggie Watts is an acclaimed absurdist comedian, while John Tejada produces refined, melodic techno. Put it all together, and Wajatta make off-the-wall funk and hip-hop–inflected dance music by capturing, looping and layering Watts’ vocals over Tejada’s synth and drum arrangements.
Titled Casual High Technology, the album will be available initially as a digital release. The vinyl will be released June 29. The song “Slippin’” is getting regular play on KCRW, which recently hosted Wajatta on Morning Becomes Eclectic. “Runnin’” was released on 7-inch in March as a lead single, with a digital teaser first appearing in December.
Wajatta and their label, Comedy Dynamics, have kindly agreed to have L.A. Weekly premiere “Get Down (With Ya Bad Self)."
“‘Get Down’ started as a simple idea, which got totally transformed with the help of my frequent collaborator, Justin Maxwell,” Tejada explains. “Justin took my linear idea, added the main vactrol bass pulse and spaced apart [Reggie's] busy vocal into what is now the final version.”
So here it is. By all means, “Get Down.” Oh, and don’t forget about Wajatta’s album release show. It’s May 23 at the Teragram Ballroom.
