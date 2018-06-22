 


Two FriendsEXPAND
Two Friends
Neil Favila

Premiere: Two Friends Drop "Bandaid" Single

Brett Callwood | June 22, 2018 | 9:43am
AA

When considering names for projects, it doesn't get any clearer than Two Friends, literally formed by two friends from the Pacific Palisades. Matt Halper and Eli Sones have already made a name for themselves thanks to dance tracks such as “Just a Kid,” “While We’re Dreaming,” “Emily” and “Out Of Love.” In addition, their remixes of Dua Lipa’s “IDGAF,” Charlie Puth’s “How Long,” MGMT’s “Kids,” The Killers' “Mr Brightside” and Kanye West's “Touch the Sky” have gone viral.

They're premiering new track "Bandaid" with LA Weekly, and performing a record release show at the Exchange L.A. on Friday evening(June 22). Of the song, the duo said in a statement, "The song is about when you get together with someone just so you can get over the last person you were with— and you know it’s not gonna last, it’s just sort of a Bandaid to help you heal. In hindsight, this may have been subliminally inspired by what Susie and Sally did to us in fifth grade, so we had to rebound with Sami and Sophie. We’re super excited to finally share it with all the homies!”

