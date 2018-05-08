Premiere: The Future Is Now for Louis Schefano

When singer-songwriter Maria Taylor and her husband, Ryan Dwyer, launched Flower Moon Records in 2016, it was to put out strong, earthy, honest songs such as Louis Schefano's "The Future Is Now," as sprawling, drawling, epic pop-rock song that sways in and out of layers like a beautiful Pink Floyd/Beatles hybrid.

Of the song, Taylor says, “Louis was my high school sweetheart, and we started dating around the time I began writing songs. He has been and remains a huge influence on my songwriting. When Ryan (label head and my husband) and I first heard 'The Future Is Now,' we immediately knew it was going to be the song that opened the compilation. Louis has told us this song is about dealing with the passing of his father, but as all great songwriters do, he’s made it a universal song that can mean so many different things to everyone.”

The compilation she refers to is Friends and Family, Volume 1, out May 11. There's also a Flower Moon Records showcase gig on Tuesday, May 8, at the Resident, featuring Taylor and Schefano, plus Jake Bellows, Whispertown, Nick Freitas, Umm, Viva Violet, Mike Bloom and more.