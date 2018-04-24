 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Esbie FonteEXPAND
Esbie Fonte
Peter Tilley

Premiere: Stylish New Video Features a Worn Esbie Fonte

Zoë Elaine | April 24, 2018 | 12:08pm
AA

Esbie Fonte is a biracial songwriter who bends unexpected styles to create unique pop music with collaborator Peter Tilley. Her recent single, “Aces High,” features raw lyrical barbs coupled with gorgeous guitar progressions, and the brand-new video allows her stylish personality to shine.

Precise enunciation and weary disposition mirror what one would expect from a musical style more aligned with pop-punk, but warm flamenco guitars subvert expectations. Fonte asks a lot in “Aces High,” with a deep bass line in the chorus reverberating in her chest.

Related Stories

In college Fonte opted to write solo rather than juggle her peers' expectations for success. When she got a job at an office, her isolation came to a head and caused her to write this song. A well-placed detail in the video evokes her spirit’s claustrophobia: The empty picture frame boxes her in as it does wallpaper patterns that yearn to reach further.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >