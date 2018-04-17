 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Strung OutEXPAND
Strung Out
David Friedman

Premiere: Strung Out Sing a Requiem

Brett Callwood | April 17, 2018 | 2:00pm
AA

Simi Valley punks Strung Out have been together since 1989, and for eight full albums have been fusing their melodic punk with metal. They've been signed to Fat Wreck Chords throughout that time, and have built a loyal fan base.

On May 11, they're putting out an acoustic EP through Fat Wreck called Black Out the Sky, and they've chosen to premiere a track, "Requiem" with L.A. Weekly.

Related Stories

Vocalist Jason Cruz said of the song, "I walked into practice one day and Jake [Kiley] and Chris [Aiken] were noodling around with what is now the main riff for the song ‘Requiem.’ I started mumbling along like a possessed Leonard Cohen, Rob joined in, and the chorus erupted into what is one of our most original and strangest songs yet. It’s about the end of the world. Cleansed by fire. The animals watch and wait for the last remaining human stragglers to die off so they can get back what was once theirs.”

Fair enough! The song certainly builds and builds, Cruz crooning over delicate acoustic guitar for 90 percent of the song, before the whole thing crashes out with one chorus at the end. It's a thrill ride of a song, so listen to it here and now.

Check out Strung Out on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Premiere: Strung Out Sing a Requiem
Courtesy Fat Wreck Chords

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >