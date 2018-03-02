 


Luther RussellEXPAND
Luther Russell
Savannah Spirit

Premiere: See, Hear and Smell “The Sound of Rock & Roll” via Luther Russell’s New Video

Zoë Elaine | March 2, 2018 | 12:37pm
AA

Rock veteran Luther Russell recently released a retrospective double LP, Selective Memories, which features a couple of demos and plenty of unreleased tracks, including, surprisingly, a brand-new one.

Today, the band debuts the video for that single, “The Sound of Rock & Roll,” a nostalgic folk-rock ballad that celebrates that genre. According to Russell, every aspect of this single and its accompanying video is meant to “evoke the feeling one has when they first encounter the sights, sounds and yes, smells, of good ol’ rock & roll.” Nothing like the sweet aroma of tobacco and whiskey to awaken the senses, in much the same way a day spent at Amoeba would do. Take it all in below.

The single will appear on his forthcoming record, Medium Cool, which is only one of several current projects Russell has a hand in at the moment. You can pick up Selective Memories on Hanky Panky Records, and also via Burger Records on double-cassette & digital/streaming everywhere.

