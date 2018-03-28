 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
RVGEXPAND
RVG
James Thomson

Premiere: RVG's 'Eggshell World' Is a Passionate Expression of Identity

Falling James | March 28, 2018 | 3:00pm
AA

"If there were two of me, well, one could be with you," Romy Vager laments on RVG's new video for "Eggshell World," from the Australian band's new album, A Quality of Mercy.

Vager says, "The song's about the desire to split yourself into two separate people to appease those around you," and it's a typically passionate expression of identity and desire from the transgender vocalist.

Related Stories

RVG make their local debut at the Bootleg Theater on Wednesday, March 28.

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

From Our Sponsors

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >