Premiere: RVG's 'Eggshell World' Is a Passionate Expression of Identity

"If there were two of me, well, one could be with you," Romy Vager laments on RVG's new video for "Eggshell World," from the Australian band's new album, A Quality of Mercy.
Vager says, "The song's about the desire to split yourself into two separate people to appease those around you," and it's a typically passionate expression of identity and desire from the transgender vocalist.
RVG make their local debut at the Bootleg Theater on Wednesday, March 28.
