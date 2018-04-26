Premiere: Rafael Vigilantics' Ode to Total Destruction

L.A.-based hip-hop artist Rafael Vigilantics releases his new EP, Crime Is the Only Honest Pursuit, on Friday, April 27. To celebrate, he's chosen to premiere the track "100,000 Miles" with L.A. Weekly prior to his invite-only Los Angeles show on May 2.

"'100,000 Miles' is about how a single misfire in communication can lead to total destruction — how sometimes the best thing you can do is stay the course even when it's burning down around you," Vigilantics says of the song. "I can see for 100,000 miles only one of us leaves alive tonight."