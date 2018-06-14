Premiere: Movements Gives Us the "Third Degree"

O.C. post-hardcore band Movements formed in 2015 and landed a deal with Fearless Records after just one local gig. Fortune favors the brave, and the band threw themselves into their work. The Outgrown Things EP saw them pick up national critical acclaim, as well as a bunch of new fans.

The Feel Something album dropped in October of last year. Now, they're premiering the "Third Degree" live video with us. A fan favorite from the record, the video was recorded during their recent tour at the Glasshouse in Pomona.

"The video for Third Degree truly depicts one of our proudest moments as a band," frontman Patrick Miranda says. "Selling out a venue like the Glasshouse was something none of us ever thought we would be capable of doing. Having over 800 people sing along to our music was the most amazing feeling ever, and we’re so glad that this video will forever show how special it was."