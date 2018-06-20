 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
ModPodsEXPAND
ModPods
Amina Cruz

Premiere: ModPods Get Weepy

Falling James | June 20, 2018 | 12:00pm
AA

“I’m explosive,” vocalist Myriad Slits warns at the outset of ModPods’ new video for “Weepies,” from the L.A. trio’s album No Strut. As Ms. Slits lights the fuse of her own incendiary lyrics, Daniel Guzman sends out foghorn signals on bass while Mindee Jorgensen sets up a clattering post-punk racket of ominous tom-toms and snare drum.

The mood of tension that ModPods build up does indeed invoke the feeling of something explosive about to happen. “We are useless in their eyes/We will never compromise,” Slits declares boldly. The track is sinuously rhythmic, with Jorgensen’s elaborate jungle-gym architecture of drums and Guzman’s dramatic bass plunges framing Slits’ simmering melodies in a most hypnotic fashion. “Weepies” is both unsettling and uplifting.

Related Stories

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >