Premiere: MAWD Explores Her "Dark Room"

Madline Matthews, aka MAWD, has one of those beautifully soulful and simultaneously powerful voices that can switch from sandpaper to butter in a blink. She's also an incredible songwriter, capable of layering melodies and conjuring lyrics that delve into the deepest recesses of her own mind.
Of new single "Dark Room," MAWD says, “I felt like I was going crazy, sitting in my dark dingy dorm room, struggling with the longing for a comforting feeling, trying to fit in, feeling like a stranger in my skin, and discovering a new dark part of my mind.”
Matthews has taken that self-reflection and created a gorgeous, hook-heavy tune. It was produced by Roger Gisborne and Josiah Mazzaschi (Rilo Kiley, Kate Nash, Jesus and Mary Chain) and mastered by Brian Lucey (The Black Keys, Beck, The Kills). Watch the video below. Her self-titled debut EP is out now.
