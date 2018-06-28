 


Lucy & La MerEXPAND
Lucy & La Mer
Ben Abkaryan

Premiere: Lucy & La Mer and Friends With Ode to “My Girl”

Falling James | June 28, 2018 | 9:00am
AA


“When I think of Pride Month, I think of friends. I think of community. I think of people showing up for one another,” Lucy LaForge writes about her winsome new cover of The Temptations’ “My Girl.” “In L.A., everyone is so busy doing their own thing most of the time. But during Pride, you really see the compassion and solidarity our city holds.”

 

LaForge, who leads the L.A. indie-pop band Lucy & La Mer, adds her own sweetly endearing spin as she exchanges verses with a soulful Mia Dyson on the classic romantic tune, which was written by Smokey Robinson and Ronald White. A sense of community indeed infuses director Tess O’Connor’s video for “My Girl” as LaForge revels in the song’s playfully gentle romanticism as part of an all-star group of local indie-rock luminaries, including fellow LGBTQ musicians Taleen Kali, drummer Danita Clark, and WASI’s Jessie Meehan and Merilou Salazar, along with simpatico ally Dyson.

 

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

