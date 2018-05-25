 


CannonsEXPAND
Cannons
Premiere: Los Angeles Trio Cannons Debut Video for “Backwards"

Shirley Ju | May 25, 2018 | 6:00am
Hailing from Los Angeles, Cannons are ready to make their debut on the indie-pop scene. Imagine a blend of early MGMT, Grimes and even Toro y Moi, mixed with some neo-funk. The trio are ready to premiere their new music video for “Backwards,” exclusively via L.A. Weekly.

The band was started in 2013 when childhood friends Ryan Clapham and Paul Davis met Michelle Joy. While the two had been trying to form a band for years, it wasn’t until Joy came onboard with her powerful vocals that it all worked out. Together with Clapham’s old-school R&B flows and Davis’ impressive production, Cannons came to fruition.

Finding their roots in the city, Cannons have become a favorite among KCRW’s DJs, and even landed placement on HBO’s first season of Ballers. Now, they unleash their music video for “Backwards,” which serves as the lead single off their upcoming EP, Heartbeat.

Joy says, “I wanted to make a video based on how I felt while writing the EP — a little lost, like I was stumbling along through the night, trying to figure out how I arrived at the point I was at and trying to figure out how I would find my way back home. But instead, by the end, I'm taken somewhere else, somewhere new and quite mysterious. It was directed by a close friend, Easton Schirra, who helped capture the mysterious adventure perfectly!”

