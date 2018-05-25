Premiere: Los Angeles Trio Cannons Debut Video for “Backwards"

Hailing from Los Angeles, Cannons are ready to make their debut on the indie-pop scene. Imagine a blend of early MGMT, Grimes and even Toro y Moi, mixed with some neo-funk. The trio are ready to premiere their new music video for “Backwards,” exclusively via L.A. Weekly.

The band was started in 2013 when childhood friends Ryan Clapham and Paul Davis met Michelle Joy. While the two had been trying to form a band for years, it wasn’t until Joy came onboard with her powerful vocals that it all worked out. Together with Clapham’s old-school R&B flows and Davis’ impressive production, Cannons came to fruition.

Finding their roots in the city, Cannons have become a favorite among KCRW’s DJs, and even landed placement on HBO’s first season of Ballers. Now, they unleash their music video for “Backwards,” which serves as the lead single off their upcoming EP, Heartbeat.