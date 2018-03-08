Premiere: Lauren Ruth Ward Debuts Video for Her Defiantly Queer Single 'Blue Collar Sex Kitten'

Los Angeles is the proud home of Baltimore-bred indie-rock queen Lauren Ruth Ward. She put out her debut LP, Well, Hell, earlier this year and today marks the release of a new video for “Blue Collar Sex Kitten,” a defiantly queer standout single from the record.

Blazing guitar chords propel unapologetic lyrics, which are more autobiographical than metaphorical.

"This song is about having pent-up thoughts bursting at all seams,” Ward explains, continuing, “We're all flawed. Admitting that is good. Thriving in it is better."

In the clip, we see her bounce around a cramped room through a swiveling lens that rarely cuts, giving her self-truths urgency. Even Ward’s grief over her old East Coast life doesn’t last long, with the downtempo bridge dissolving seamlessly back into the gritty main riff. All this to prove that she’s resilient and determined, though the only person she need convince is herself.