L.A. Girlfriend
Premiere: L.A. Girlfriend's "Possession" Is a Caustic Personal Journey

Brett Callwood | March 30, 2018 | 6:26am
The brains behind L.A. Girlfriend, Sydney Banta, says she was raised on a diet of Iron Maiden and New Order, and that makes complete sense. The combination of the power metal and electro-punk that those two Brit heavyweights deal in results in some dark, epic, almost industrial pop music.

L.A. Girlfriend's new single "Possession," which we're able to premiere, is all of this and more. Deeply personal and unrelentingly caustic, the song beautifully illustrates why this project is so highly rated right now.

