Premiere: L.A. Girlfriend's "Possession" Is a Caustic Personal Journey

The brains behind L.A. Girlfriend, Sydney Banta, says she was raised on a diet of Iron Maiden and New Order, and that makes complete sense. The combination of the power metal and electro-punk that those two Brit heavyweights deal in results in some dark, epic, almost industrial pop music.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
L.A. Girlfriend's new single "Possession," which we're able to premiere, is all of this and more. Deeply personal and unrelentingly caustic, the song beautifully illustrates why this project is so highly rated right now.
Hear it here:
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!