 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Joy AutumnEXPAND
Joy Autumn
Nicole Carnarius

Premiere: Joy Autumn’s Gentle New Single Reflects Upon Hollywood’s Club Culture

Zoë Elaine | March 9, 2018 | 12:07pm
AA

After moving to Los Angeles, Joy Autumn became jaded by her proximity to fame. She fell into “afterparty culture,” indulging in all her vices until loneliness found her. “I was so busy not making it in Hollywood that I forgot the reason why I created music in the first place,” she says. Her new single, “Searching for You,” describes this conflict with gentle earnestness.

The track is strongest when the full breadth of instrumentation comes to life. Violins, drum machines, piano and synth touch some corner of this ballad, all with a certain ironic calm. The video was shot on Hollywood Boulevard, evidenced by the stars at her feet and the dingy neon signs above her head. The thoughtful, downtempo track juxtaposed with the clip’s club setting make its emotion that much more acute.

Related Stories

See Joy Autumn at Hotel Cafe at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 10; tickets here. Her EP, Midnight, drops March 30. Follow her on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >