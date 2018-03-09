Premiere: Joy Autumn’s Gentle New Single Reflects Upon Hollywood’s Club Culture

After moving to Los Angeles, Joy Autumn became jaded by her proximity to fame. She fell into “afterparty culture,” indulging in all her vices until loneliness found her. “I was so busy not making it in Hollywood that I forgot the reason why I created music in the first place,” she says. Her new single, “Searching for You,” describes this conflict with gentle earnestness.

The track is strongest when the full breadth of instrumentation comes to life. Violins, drum machines, piano and synth touch some corner of this ballad, all with a certain ironic calm. The video was shot on Hollywood Boulevard, evidenced by the stars at her feet and the dingy neon signs above her head. The thoughtful, downtempo track juxtaposed with the clip’s club setting make its emotion that much more acute.