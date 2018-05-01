 


Joachim CoolerEXPAND
Joachim Cooler
Amanda Charchian

Premiere: Joachim Cooder Teams Up With Zack Whedon for “Everyone Sleeps in the Light”

Zoë Elaine | May 1, 2018 | 12:00pm
AA

Joachim Cooder revealed a brand-new music video on Monday for “Everyone Sleeps in the Light,” directed by Zack Whedon, brother of Joss (Avengers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly).

The video’s concept mimics the creative process and its inherent mystery. Whedon explains, “I wanted to make something about the miraculous ability to pull something from the ether and bring it into our world.”

Playing off twinkling mbira notes, Technicolor lights glow inside a sedan headed up to Elysian Park in the dead of night. The camera glides over the scene, observing Cooder surrounded by dancers and more lights that in turn become obscured by fog, mirroring a feeling pervasive throughout his latest EP.

Cooder recently dropped Fuschia Machu Picchu, a seven-track solo debut. His famous dad, Ry, contributed to each song on the release; the pair will tour together starting in June.

Buy Fuschia Machu Picchu and follow Joachim Cooder on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

