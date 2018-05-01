Premiere: Joachim Cooder Teams Up With Zack Whedon for “Everyone Sleeps in the Light”

Joachim Cooder revealed a brand-new music video on Monday for “Everyone Sleeps in the Light,” directed by Zack Whedon, brother of Joss (Avengers, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly).

The video’s concept mimics the creative process and its inherent mystery. Whedon explains, “I wanted to make something about the miraculous ability to pull something from the ether and bring it into our world.”