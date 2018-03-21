 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Honey Child
Honey Child
Lauren Wade

Premiere: Honey Child Illustrate the Musings of a Woman Scorned With Bloody New Video

Zoë Elaine | March 21, 2018 | 6:00am
AA

“Please come to me,” Claire McKeown sings on “She Calls His Name,” a song about being lovesick in a literal sense — unwell because of the intense grip of the feeling. McKeown is a Wagnerian opera singer, practically able to do acrobatics with her pliable and powerful voice, and in Honey Child, she leads a gorgeous femme choir; who better to sing the musings of a woman scorned?

Joshua Giuliano directed the band’s new video for the track, featuring performances from Cynthia Zitter and Claire Boutelle, who are both in the band. It is a shocking short film that may disturb some viewers due to the amount of blood.

Related Stories

"'She Calls His Name' is a gorgeous piece of music, but while listening to it I felt a deep undercurrent of hurt and longing that I wanted to exploit,” Giuliano said. “Naturally, skin disease, voyeurism and cold-blooded murder were the first things to come to mind.”

Buy Honey Child’s new self-titled album here. Follow the band on Facebook and Twitter.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >