Premiere: Honey Child Illustrate the Musings of a Woman Scorned With Bloody New Video

“Please come to me,” Claire McKeown sings on “She Calls His Name,” a song about being lovesick in a literal sense — unwell because of the intense grip of the feeling. McKeown is a Wagnerian opera singer, practically able to do acrobatics with her pliable and powerful voice, and in Honey Child, she leads a gorgeous femme choir; who better to sing the musings of a woman scorned?
Joshua Giuliano directed the band’s new video for the track, featuring performances from Cynthia Zitter and Claire Boutelle, who are both in the band. It is a shocking short film that may disturb some viewers due to the amount of blood.
"'She Calls His Name' is a gorgeous piece of music, but while listening to it I felt a deep undercurrent of hurt and longing that I wanted to exploit,” Giuliano said. “Naturally, skin disease, voyeurism and cold-blooded murder were the first things to come to mind.”
