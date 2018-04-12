 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Hi-ToneEXPAND
Hi-Tone
Bex Effect

Premiere: Hi-Tone Keeps Workin'

Shirley Ju | April 12, 2018 | 1:45pm
AA

Hailing from West Covina, Hi-Tone is a well-respected figure in Los Angeles. Whether he’s tattooing or locking himself in the studio, his passion for perfecting his craft is tangible. Now, he returns with a brand-new music video for "Workin" featuring Raven Felix, premiering exclusively on L.A. Weekly.

“Workin” comes off his forthcoming project, POA Re-Entry, the highly anticipated sequel to Price of Admission. Recruiting the first lady of Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang was a no-brainer, as Raven is also a mainstay of the city. With a mantra of putting your money where your mouth is, both artists remind the people that success does not happen overnight.

Related Stories

Hi-Tone says, "I feel like I'm allergic to lazy people — that’s why you always see me working. Whether it's tatting, rapping or designing clothes, I've had to work for everything that I have — nothing was handed to me."

Hi-Tone is a Chicano rapper who puts on for the Mexican community. His story runs deep through his music, as he highlights personal struggles of overcoming addiction and a tumultuous childhood. With a fanbase that's growing daily, it’s hard to overlook the noteworthy life lessons and meaningful substance of his lyrics.

“Workin” is the first record in the series of remixed songs to get the visual treatment. POA Re-Entry’s release date is Friday, April 27.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >