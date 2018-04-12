Premiere: Hi-Tone Keeps Workin'

Hailing from West Covina, Hi-Tone is a well-respected figure in Los Angeles. Whether he’s tattooing or locking himself in the studio, his passion for perfecting his craft is tangible. Now, he returns with a brand-new music video for "Workin" featuring Raven Felix, premiering exclusively on L.A. Weekly.
“Workin” comes off his forthcoming project, POA Re-Entry, the highly anticipated sequel to Price of Admission. Recruiting the first lady of Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang was a no-brainer, as Raven is also a mainstay of the city. With a mantra of putting your money where your mouth is, both artists remind the people that success does not happen overnight.
Hi-Tone says, "I feel like I'm allergic to lazy people — that’s why you always see me working. Whether it's tatting, rapping or designing clothes, I've had to work for everything that I have — nothing was handed to me."
Hi-Tone is a Chicano rapper who puts on for the Mexican community. His story runs deep through his music, as he highlights personal struggles of overcoming addiction and a tumultuous childhood. With a fanbase that's growing daily, it’s hard to overlook the noteworthy life lessons and meaningful substance of his lyrics.
“Workin” is the first record in the series of remixed songs to get the visual treatment. POA Re-Entry’s release date is Friday, April 27.
