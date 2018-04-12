Premiere: Hi-Tone Keeps Workin'

Hailing from West Covina, Hi-Tone is a well-respected figure in Los Angeles. Whether he’s tattooing or locking himself in the studio, his passion for perfecting his craft is tangible. Now, he returns with a brand-new music video for "Workin" featuring Raven Felix, premiering exclusively on L.A. Weekly.

“Workin” comes off his forthcoming project, POA Re-Entry, the highly anticipated sequel to Price of Admission. Recruiting the first lady of Wiz Khalifa’s Taylor Gang was a no-brainer, as Raven is also a mainstay of the city. With a mantra of putting your money where your mouth is, both artists remind the people that success does not happen overnight.