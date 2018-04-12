Video Premiere: FritsGod Is Tired of Being Broke

Hailing from Inglewood, FritsGod is here to prove once and for all why he has a place in this rap game. With a unique swag, he’s back to unleash the official music video for “F.B.B.” exclusively with L.A. Weekly. Those initials stand for “Fuck Being Broke,” by the way — words that FritsGod lives by.
With lines like, “And I woke up and said, 'Fuck being broke,’ the devil trying to take me, the devil trying to take my soul,” the 19-year-old rapper confronts the harsh reality that he isn’t as well-off as he hopes to be. Turning a positive into a negative, he uses that as pure ammo to go even harder. The Tyler Kendall–directed video showcases Frits as he speaks his rap career into existence, dropping smooth flows over a hard-hitting 808 beat.
FritsGod leads by example as he counts his blessings and gives audiences a preview of what’s to come. “F.B.B.” is produced by Eem Tripplin and it serves to catch the attention of anyone in a similar situation. Frits’ love for creating music began in high school where he was notorious for shutting down house parties. Since then, he has performed at countless reputable underground warehouse shows and even opened for Famous Dex at the Observatory and the Roxy.
And he’s just getting started. Look out for his debut EP dropping soon under Real Soon Ent and follow him @fristgod!.
