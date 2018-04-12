Video Premiere: FritsGod Is Tired of Being Broke

Hailing from Inglewood, FritsGod is here to prove once and for all why he has a place in this rap game. With a unique swag, he’s back to unleash the official music video for “F.B.B.” exclusively with L.A. Weekly. Those initials stand for “Fuck Being Broke,” by the way — words that FritsGod lives by.

With lines like, “And I woke up and said, 'Fuck being broke,’ the devil trying to take me, the devil trying to take my soul,” the 19-year-old rapper confronts the harsh reality that he isn’t as well-off as he hopes to be. Turning a positive into a negative, he uses that as pure ammo to go even harder. The Tyler Kendall–directed video showcases Frits as he speaks his rap career into existence, dropping smooth flows over a hard-hitting 808 beat.