Premiere: Ford Madox Ford Is Haunted

The jolt of losing West Coast punk-and-beyond legend Tony Kinman to cancer last week was as ugly and unexpected a bit of misfortune as this unpredictable world offers, but the premier of a new video for younger sibling Chip Kinman's Ford Madox Ford band offers no small solace.
Taken from the group’s current This American Blues album (Porterhouse), which was co-written and produced in its entirety by Tony, this marks the end of their immeasurably influential 40-year creative Dils-Rank & File-Blackbird-Cowboy Nation-FDMDXFD alliance.
The video provides both a fitting farewell salute and a valuable taste of the brothers' ultimate collaboration—as Chip himself said “Tony is in every note, every beat” of the album.
