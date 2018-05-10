 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Tony & Chip Kinman, 1978EXPAND
Tony & Chip Kinman, 1978
Marcus Leatherdale

Premiere: Ford Madox Ford Is Haunted

Jonny Whiteside | May 10, 2018 | 12:00pm
AA

The jolt of losing West Coast punk-and-beyond legend Tony Kinman to cancer last week was as ugly and unexpected a bit of misfortune as this unpredictable world offers, but the premier of a new video for younger sibling Chip Kinman's Ford Madox Ford band offers no small solace.

Taken from the group’s current This American Blues album (Porterhouse), which was co-written and produced in its entirety by Tony, this marks the end of their immeasurably influential 40-year creative Dils-Rank & File-Blackbird-Cowboy Nation-FDMDXFD alliance.

Related Stories

The video provides both a fitting farewell salute and a valuable taste of the brothers' ultimate collaboration—as Chip himself said “Tony is in every note, every beat” of the album.

 
Jonny Whiteside is a veteran music journalist and author of the award winning Ramblin' Rose: the Life & Career of Rose Maddox and Cry: the Johnnie Ray Story.
Trusted cannabis dispensaries in Los Angeles:

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >