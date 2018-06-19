 


EZI's "SoBer With YoU"EXPAND
EZI's "SoBer With YoU"
Courtesy of the artist

Premiere: EZI Wants to Be “SoBer With YoU”

Shirley Ju | June 19, 2018 | 12:13pm
AA

EZI is the first artist signed to notable shoe designer Steve Madden’s 5Towns Records. It's a move that makes sense for both parties, given EZI is the strong, female powerhouse she is. Whether she’s acting, performing, singing or songwriting, the 23-year-old is ready to show the world that hard work truly pays off. Today, she premieres the official music video for “SoBer With YoU” exclusively with L.A. Weekly.

Born in New York and now residing in Los Angeles, EZI (real name Esther Zynn) got her start in entertainment thanks to her DIY mentality. In 2016, she landed a lead role on a new series on Nickelodeon and began her songwriting career with regular trips to Los Angeles. Fast-forward six months: The show gets canceled, she drops out of college and depression sets in.

It was in this moment that Esther morphed into EZI. She released her Afraid of the Dark EP earlier this year, to critical acclaim.

Watch the captivating visuals on this new video as she reveals her deepest emotions to her fans.

Collaborating with director Mr. Iozo, EZI reveals, “We wanted to show me looking for love and a sense of home in different people, different places. I knew New York City had to be the backdrop for this video because it is where I was inspired to write the record.”

