 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Ecstatic Union
Ecstatic Union
Natasha Wilson

Premiere: Ecstatic Union Dabble in Neurons

Brett Callwood | April 5, 2018 | 12:00pm
AA

Los Angeles–based psych-rock band Ecstatic Union came into existence six years ago when frontman Rex Costello wanted to concoct a solo acoustic folk-rock project. Things evolved quickly, and he found a number of creatively compatible individuals. The sound developed a garage-rock edge, and here we are.

The new single, "Neurons," is from the EP of the same name, and the band say they wrote it immdiately after concluding their 2017 tour.

Related Stories

"My intention for the song was really just to create a captivating and powerful, high-energy intro tune that would command the crowd's attention and be fun to play live," Costello says. "I named the track ‘Neurons’ based on a recorded quote by the late, great Terence McKenna, which is sampled in the song during the half-time break-down, in which, after describing of the process of cyclic molecular regeneration, he climactically states, 'The neurons that you’re born with are the neurons that you die with.' I’d say the lyrical synopsis of the song is basically an ode or declaration of intention to connect with the energy of life in a sensual and ecstatic way."

Hear it here:

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >