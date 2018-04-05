Premiere: Ecstatic Union Dabble in Neurons

Los Angeles–based psych-rock band Ecstatic Union came into existence six years ago when frontman Rex Costello wanted to concoct a solo acoustic folk-rock project. Things evolved quickly, and he found a number of creatively compatible individuals. The sound developed a garage-rock edge, and here we are.

The new single, "Neurons," is from the EP of the same name, and the band say they wrote it immdiately after concluding their 2017 tour.