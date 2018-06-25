Premiere: Fei-Fei Debuts Vibrant Music Video as THRILL YOU KILL YOU

Local Fei-Fei has made the leap into recording artistry with her new electro-pop project, THRILL YOU KILL YOU. And what a vibrant project it is, given the earworm potential of her debut single, “Never Even Really.”

Fei-Fei has a raw energy on the track, singing about leaving behind an emotionally lopsided relationship. TYKY is the very definition of DIY, as she writes, produces and records everything herself. She also was entirely responsible for the colorful music video, which features footage she filmed while visiting Tokyo.

As THRILL YOU KILL YOU Fei-Fei fights her inner demons and hopes to empower other young women “to believe in themselves and fucking go for it.” If the uninhibited zeal of TYKY doesn’t make you want to dance or write or burn down the scaffolding of society, make way for the people who do. Fei-Fei is leading the charge.