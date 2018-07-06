 


Caye and Wiz
Caye and Wiz
Simon Chasalow

Premiere: Caye & Wiz Khalifa Make It Look “Easy”

Shirley Ju | July 6, 2018 | 9:03am
AA

Born in Boston but now residing in sunny Los Angeles, singer-rapper Caye carries his own signature sound, embodying a hybrid of hip-hop and pop, with elements of calypso, reggae and jazz. He premieres the official music video for “Easy,” featuring Wiz Khalifa, exclusively with L.A. Weekly.

Growing up in a musically inclined household, Caye’s fondest memories including jamming with his friends, hopping on the piano, guitar, drums or bass whenever possible. After garnering a steady buzz online, he soon realized his calling: creating music that promotes love, positivity and happiness.

“Easy” serves as the second single off his 2018 debut album, Pink Tree Paradise, which he created in between touring with R&B star SoMo.

Caye says, “Working with Wiz was crazy. I grew up listening to him, so having him on my own song was pretty surreal. Being around Wiz for the video shoot, as well as in the studio, was such a good time and I always learn so much from being around him.”

