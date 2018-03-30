 


Brittany B.
Brittany B.
Ron T Photography

Premiere: Brittany B. Proves She’s The 'Luckiest Girl' In The World

Shirley Ju | March 30, 2018 | 12:57pm
Spring is upon us and love is in the air. What better time for Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Brittany B. to premiere her new music video for “Luckiest Girl” exclusively with L.A. Weekly?

Brittany says, “I'm so excited to release the single. I wrote this song because I thought that every woman deserves to feel like the ‘Luckiest Girl’ in the world, whether that's from your partner, your friends, or on a special occasion. I write from personal experiences and this one was about a date I went on. Throughout the night, I felt like he gave me his undivided attention and it was cool.”

Brittany Barber is a Compton native who has collaborated and written for the likes of Neyo, Ledisi, Kelly Rowland, John Legend and more. A true believer in hard work and determination, Brittany B. began as a background vocalist singing behind big-name artists such as Faith Evans and Carl Thomas.

She recently penned “These Heaux” for viral rap sensation Bhad Bhabie, which landed a spot in the Billboard Hot 100, making her the youngest female artist to chart in Billboard history. Stay tuned as she gears up to release her new EP, Urban Nostalgia, which she describes as “urban soul with a bit of swag.”

