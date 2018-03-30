Premiere: Brittany B. Proves She’s The 'Luckiest Girl' In The World

Spring is upon us and love is in the air. What better time for Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Brittany B. to premiere her new music video for “Luckiest Girl” exclusively with L.A. Weekly?

Brittany says, “I'm so excited to release the single. I wrote this song because I thought that every woman deserves to feel like the ‘Luckiest Girl’ in the world, whether that's from your partner, your friends, or on a special occasion. I write from personal experiences and this one was about a date I went on. Throughout the night, I felt like he gave me his undivided attention and it was cool.”