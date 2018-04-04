Premiere: Beachwood Coyotes Face Getting Older

These are exciting times for L.A. indie rock band Beachwood Coyotes. They've earned praise from a variety of media outlets this year, and got a couple of placements on MTV, too. And listening to new single "Discipline," the lead-off song from debut EP Scrubby, which we're able to premiere today, it's easy to see why.
The song is an exercise in self-reflection, as the guys in the band face the all-too-real prospect of getting older. Dreamy harmonies sit comfortably alongside psychedelic, jangly guitars, as ’60s Laurel Canyon–esque folk rock meets ’90s shoegaze.
Hear it here:
