Beachwood Coyotes
Beachwood Coyotes
Courtesy of artist

Premiere: Beachwood Coyotes Face Getting Older

Brett Callwood | April 4, 2018 | 12:00pm
AA

These are exciting times for L.A. indie rock band Beachwood Coyotes. They've earned praise from a variety of media outlets this year, and got a couple of placements on MTV, too. And listening to new single "Discipline," the lead-off song from debut EP Scrubby, which we're able to premiere today, it's easy to see why.

The song is an exercise in self-reflection, as the guys in the band face the all-too-real prospect of getting older. Dreamy harmonies sit comfortably alongside psychedelic, jangly guitars, as ’60s Laurel Canyon–esque folk rock meets ’90s shoegaze.

Hear it here:

