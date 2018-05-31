Premiere: Bale Reps South L.A. With “Issa Bet”

Bale is the perfect example of an artist who turned his life around for the better. Growing up in South Los Angeles, the 26-year-old is no stranger to the street and gang culture.

Demonte Bell (his real name) was not only shot at 28 times but survived a medically induced coma and the removal of several organs. A walking miracle, Bale returns to unleash the official music video for “Issa Bet,” exclusively with L.A. Weekly.

Earlier this year, Bale released his first project, Hard Times Shaped Me (H.T.S.M.), with an accompanying documentary titled 28 Shots. He continues to tell his story through his art, in the form of some of the most authentic rhymes the West Coast has to offer. “Issa Bet” is his latest single, inspiring listeners to take a bet on themselves and make something of their lives, because anything is possible if you put your heart into it.