 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
BaleEXPAND
Bale
Marcos JayTeno Velasquez

Premiere: Bale Reps South L.A. With “Issa Bet”

Shirley Ju | May 31, 2018 | 12:08pm
AA

Bale is the perfect example of an artist who turned his life around for the better. Growing up in South Los Angeles, the 26-year-old is no stranger to the street and gang culture.

Demonte Bell (his real name) was not only shot at 28 times but survived a medically induced coma and the removal of several organs. A walking miracle, Bale returns to unleash the official music video for “Issa Bet,” exclusively with L.A. Weekly.

Related Stories

Earlier this year, Bale released his first project, Hard Times Shaped Me (H.T.S.M.), with an accompanying documentary titled 28 Shots. He continues to tell his story through his art, in the form of some of the most authentic rhymes the West Coast has to offer. “Issa Bet” is his latest single, inspiring listeners to take a bet on themselves and make something of their lives, because anything is possible if you put your heart into it.

Directed by Marcos JayTeno Velasquez, the intent of the video is to show that you shouldn't judge a book by its cover. Bale illustrates the importance of taking care of family and being a great example to the youth in his household.

Bale says, "There's two sides to every coin. We just wanted to show that it's important to keep it authentic ... for the real, by the real."

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >