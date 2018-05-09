Premiere: Artson's "Home" Featuring Wake Self, Def-i and Victor Jimenez

Artson continues to put out meaningful, important music. Following his successes in 2017, which include three Native American Music Award nominations and an award for Best Narrative Music Video, the Long Beach resident is back with a brand new album titled Brave Star.

In addition, Artson releases the video for “Home,” premiered exclusively with LA Weekly. The standout single features fellow Native Americans Wake Self, Def-i and Victor Jimenez. The new visual is intended to give hope and courage to all those who need it.

He states, “As First Nations people, who have the highest rate of suicide. The song and video has you take a look at the pain many carry, but leaves you with the idea that there is always hope. We all have a journey and that road leads us back Home. Walk strong and make the best of your time here.”