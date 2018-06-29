Premiere: Adanna Duru Unleashes "Manic Pixie Dreamgirl"

Adanna Duru is an alternative R&B/pop artist with a big heart and even bigger aspirations. The 21-year-old returns to release her Manic Pixie Dreamgirl EP, exclusively with L.A. Weekly.

From her first moments singing in the car seat at 18 months old to landing a spot on Season 3 of The Voice at the age of 15, to ranking in the top 10 on American Idol, the singer-songwriter is on an upward trajectory. This project follows her debut EP, Stardive, released last year. Written by Adanna herself, this new seven-track EP is her most progressive and eclectic offering yet.

Duru says, “I am a manic pixie dreamgirl. The first time I heard the term was in one of my creative writing courses at UC Riverside, [and] I instantly felt connected to who she was. She is very weird and quirky but also stunning and unique; overlooked because of how different she is. However, her downfall is that her story is never developed. We only see her from the perspective of the male protagonist. We don’t get to see her past, her desires, her struggles or her dreams. All we see is that she is desirable. An item.”