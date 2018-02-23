Prayers' New Video Celebrates the Pansexual Underground in Our Dark City

L.A.'s most audacious — and animated — scenesters, models and alternative creative types are featured in the brand new video for Prayers' "One 9 One 3," an infectious techno-punk romp from their latest release, Baptism of Thieves.

It's a mesmerizing look into the gender-bending style proclivities of Prayers singer Leafar Seyer, whose look and sound meshes fetish, gang culture and hardcore into a provocative mix. Originally from San Diego, Seyer is based in Los Angeles these days and won't be leaving anytime soon; he just announced his marriage to L.A.-based tattoo artist Kat Von D yesterday via his instagram.

"I'm fucking your girlfriend and I'm wearing her lipstick..." "I'm fucking your girlfriend while she's painting my nails..." -chorus from "One 9 One 3."