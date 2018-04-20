Plenty of L.A.-Related Treats Available on Record Store Day

The enormous list of new releases for Record Store Day can be a little overwhelming, so allow us to offer a little help to those of you looking for the work of local artists.

Hardcore punk fans can rejoice in the knowledge that Gig, the 1992 live album from the great Circle Jerks that was recorded in 1985, will be released on vinyl for the first time. Sticking with the punk theme, The Descendents’ new single, “Who We Are,” will be released on 7-inch vinyl with two new songs, while Sublime’s self-titled first cassette will get a vinyl release for the first time.

The Dream Syndicate’s How We Found Ourselves … Everywhere! is the debut RSD release from the re-formed paisley underground stalwarts, and it features three live tracks and three unreleased studio tunes.