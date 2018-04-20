 


Plenty of L.A.-Related Treats Available on Record Store Day
Plenty of L.A.-Related Treats Available on Record Store Day

LA Weekly | April 20, 2018 | 2:55pm
The enormous list of new releases for Record Store Day can be a little overwhelming, so allow us to offer a little help to those of you looking for the work of local artists.

Hardcore punk fans can rejoice in the knowledge that Gig, the 1992 live album from the great Circle Jerks that was recorded in 1985, will be released on vinyl for the first time. Sticking with the punk theme, The Descendents’ new single, “Who We Are,” will be released on 7-inch vinyl with two new songs, while Sublime’s self-titled first cassette will get a vinyl release for the first time.

The Dream Syndicate’s How We Found Ourselves … Everywhere! is the debut RSD release from the re-formed paisley underground stalwarts, and it features three live tracks and three unreleased studio tunes.

Cypress Hill’s Black Sunday Remixes celebrates the 25th anniversary of the hip-hop group’s beloved breakthrough album with alternate versions of classics such as “Hits From the Bong,” “Insane In the Brain,” etc. Meanwhile, Dr. Dre’s “Dre Day” single will be pressed on very pretty, clear 12-inch vinyl.

Linkin Park’s One More Light live album is released on double vinyl for the first time, while Rage Against the Machine’s Live at the Democratic National Convention 2000 is available for the first time anywhere, released on vinyl for RSD.

Dipping further into the past, last year's live The Doors release, Live at the Matrix, will be followed by Part II this year. And the 40th anniversary of the Cheech & Chong classic stoner movie Up in Smoke will be celebrated with the release of a 7-inch single containing the title track in English (side A) and Spanish (side B), and a scratch ’n’ sniff sticker.

There's much more, of course. But hopefully this will get you started. And hey, support your local indie record store all year round.

For the full list of local, participating stores this Saturday, April 21, go here. For more information, go to recordstoreday.com.

