Paul McCartney Is Playing Pappy and Harriet's Tonight

Kevin Mazur/Goldenvoice

Paul McCartney fans who either couldn't score tickets to Desert Trip or weren't down with the classic-rock festival's steep ticket prices ($399 and up) just got some great news. The Cute Beatle just announced that he and his band will be performing a surprise show tonight at Pappy and Harriet's Pioneertown Palace, the oddball desert roadhouse near Joshua Tree that's become a favorite tour stop for bands passing through on their way to and from larger venues in Phoenix and L.A.

Even if you're sitting at your desk in Santa Monica as you read this, you might still be able to get in. Tickets will only be available at the venue starting at 6:30 p.m., and they're not letting anyone line up before 3 p.m. (though we'll see how well they're able to enforce that). All tickets will be $50, cash only, and you'll have to enter the venue immediately upon purchase.

The announcement came this morning via McCartney's official website. Even if Neil Young doesn't drop by for another "Why Don't We Do It in the Road?" duet, seeing Sir Paul in such a unique and intimate setting should be one for the ages.