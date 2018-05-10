Pasquale Rotella's Electric Daisy Carnival Is All About the Fans — Because He Is One

The Insomniac headquarters, located at a busy intersection in Beverly Hills, is eerily quiet. The dimly lit offices embody that combination of professional trappings and laid-back decor common to cutting-edge companies, where the employees are unassuming but what they create is immense.

Spread out over three floors, the rows upon rows of workstations hardly look like a rave command post. But the murals painted on many walls and posters from numerous events suggest otherwise.

Perhaps the only boisterous person here this afternoon is the boss himself, Pasquale Rotella. Once he is extracted from one of the many offices that line the hallways, he brings the noise and with it, an alluring type of controlled chaos. Even with a strong, streamlined team of experts in their fields to whom responsibilities are delegated, so many people demand Rotella's attention, so many meetings require his presence, so many decisions need his signoff.

This morning's news of Avicii's death knocked the global dance community sideways, and Rotella is definitely reeling from the shock.

Even as this tragic event underscores his mood, Rotella has Electric Daisy Carnival Las Vegas just a few weeks away. EDC Japan is taking place the week before Vegas and EDC China is two weeks before Japan. In about 36 hours, Rotella will be on his way to Asia, with his wife, Holly Madison, former Playmate, reality television star and mother to his two children, 5-year-old daughter Rainbow and 19-month-old son Forest, in tow.



Rotella's corner office doesn't have a desk, but it does have a closet full of toys for Rainbow and Forest plus an outdoor eating area for them. He spends four nights a week at home with his family in Las Vegas but there are times, like this week, when he can't make it back and they come to him. His office also has an extra-long L-shaped sectional sofa and a round glass would-be dining table with four comfortable chairs. It has a DJ coffin with both turntables and CDJs. A tall, all-glass double-door display case is filled with Sofubi and Kaiju Japanese vinyl toys. Beat-up skate decks with mind-altering illustrations from the '80s onwards line different walls. These aren't just for show; Rotella, born in Glendale and raised in the neighborhoods of Venice Beach and Pacific Palisades, is a bona fide surfer and skater.

All available vertical spaces in Rotella's office are covered with framed bright pop art. A slightly smaller frame showcases his first L.A. Weekly cover story, from 2013, when he was under indictment for multiple charges, including conspiracy, bribery and embezzlement — all of them long since dismissed. A floor-to-ceiling bookcase is choking with art and design books. Among these are the collectible, custom-created boxes in which EDC entry bracelets, along with branded pins and keychains and a letter from Rotella, are delivered to attendees, or "headliners," as Insomniac refers to them.

Then there is the August 1991 framed issue of the original American hip-hop and electronic music magazine, URB, with a picture of a teenage Rotella, wearing a polka dot top hat and big overalls, blowing a whistle. This same whistle now hangs on the inside of his office closet door. He is, without a doubt, one of the biggest power players in electronic dance music, as his many Billboard plaques indicate, but at his core, he is still that teenage raver.

"Remember No-Doze? Land of Oz? Christmas in July? Hardcorefest with Altern-8, one of my favorite bands? Grape Ape at the water park? How the Ravers Stole Christmas?" he says. It's 10 p.m. on a Friday and the sound of the Insomniac cleaning crew's vacuums almost drown him out. Rotella is shuffling through flyers for very early '90s Los Angeles raves; his excitement is palpable, without a touch of nostalgia, and he can't stop grinning, his eyes shining as he reads off the names: "Davin the Mad Hatter, still a good friend of mine, Rocky Raccoon, Babalu, DJ Dan, Doc Martin, Ron D. Core. What do you know about that?"

Pasquale Rotella in the Insomniac offices Danny Liao

Rotella has bins and bins of these flyers, in immaculate condition. Thankfully he has retired his baggy pants and oversized hoodies, replacing them with better-fitting, dark-colored items with a professional look. And his 43-year-old self is tidily groomed, with his gray-streaked beard precisely trimmed and his neat haircut unmoving. He still runs with the same friends he grew up with, who are all creatives; he now finds excuses to hire them in order to be able to spend more time with them. And he speaks Italian, something else he's holding onto from his younger years, as that was the language in which he would converse with his famed late mother, festival fixture "Mama Irene."

Mama Irene has been gone for two years — and Rotella's energy takes a dip when her name comes up — but she would be sure to approve of his new, enhanced EDC Las Vegas this year. Taking place an entire month earlier than its customary third weekend in June, this year EDC is happening the weekend of May 18, and many of Rotella's ideas can be realized with the projected cooler weather, including an earlier start to the festival; a better shuttle system and partner; and, hopefully, less traffic getting in and out of the grounds without the heat dictating people's movement. And then there is Camp EDC, which is really various levels of glamping with air-conditioned ShiftPod 2 blackout tents with USB outlets, available with or without bedding and other creature comforts. Alternatively, there is the RV option, for which EDC will provide water and power.

"I'm going to be camping myself, in an RV," Rotella says. "The Mesa, which is what we're calling our center camp, is going to have three tent structures, two pools, an activities area. We're going to have yoga with Marques Wyatt, rave aerobics and inspirational speakers. There will be art installations and great food. It will be covered with the best AstroTurf you can get, and you can just relax and chill and recharge, or connect with others.