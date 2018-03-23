 


Trisha Angeles

Oddnesse Leave Old Feelings Behind in Illuminating New Video for “I Used To”

Zoë Elaine | March 23, 2018 | 6:16am
In the wake of a dissolved relationship, Oddnesse’s Rebeca Arango found relief in long solo drives between Los Angeles and Utah.

“I absolutely loved it, in the way I’ve always loved the independence of no one needing me, no one expecting me, no one to confer with about where I might stop, when I might leave, if I might come back,” she says.

The trips inspired the dreamy indie rock single “I Used To,” whose luminous video treatment debuts today. Arango paces a stylish set as lights flicker on around her. Aside from revealing her band all in crisp button-downs, it draws a parallel to her own personal illumination. “I was grateful that my mind was clear and that I had the experience to myself. I was happy. I didn’t need to know what was next.”

I Used To (Official Video) by Oddnesse on VEVO.

Follow Oddnesse on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

