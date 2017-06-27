menu

Nocturnal Wonderland Announces 2017 Lineup With Dillon Francis, Mija, Excision

Nocturnal Wonderland Announces 2017 Lineup With Dillon Francis, Mija, Excision

Tuesday, June 27, 2017 at 12:47 p.m.
By Andy Hermann
A scene from Nocturnal Wonderland 2016
aLIVE Coverage for Insomniac
Nocturnal Wonderland, billed as America's longest-running dance music festival, has announced the dates, location and lineup for its 2017 edition. Taking place Sept. 15 and 16 at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, the 22nd annual Nocturnal will feature sets from such big EDM names as Dillon Francis, Mija, Excision, Zomboy and Keys N Krates, as well as live sets by Autograf and Ookay and an appearance by hip-hop/ratchet legend DJ Mustard.

Put on by Insomniac, the same EDM giant behind Electric Daisy Carnival, Nocturnal Wonderland is smaller than its massive Las Vegas sister event but typically books a similar mix of house, techno, dubstep, trap and hardstyle artists. This year's location for Nocturnal represents a slight move from last year, when the event took place at San Manuel Amphitheater, since rechristened Glen Helen Amphitheater. Neighboring Glen Helen Regional Park is described in an Insomniac press release as a "vast forested landscape," which the promoter promises to populate with "interactive art installations and costumed creatures of the night."

Two-day tickets and three-day camping passes for Nocturnal Wonderland go on sale Friday, June 30, at noon at nocturnalwonderland.com. See below for complete lineup.

Assembly
Autograf
Bijou
Billy Kenny & Maximono Present This Ain't Bristol
BONES
Born Dirty
Champagne Drip
Chet Porter
Claptone
Cut Snake
Daktyl
Devoted
Dillon Francis
DJ Mustard
Dombresky
Dr. Fresch
Ducky
Electric Mantis
Excision
Falcons
Four Color Zack
Fritz Carlton
Goldfish
Golf Clap
GTA
Haywyre
Josh Butler
Just A Gent
K?D
Keys N Krates
Krane
LO'99
Mahalo
Mija
MSCLS
Ookay (Live)
Phantoms
Pluto
Point Point
Quix
Rawtek
Redlight
Sacha Robotti
Sage Armstrong b2b BOT
Snails
Spock
Sub Focus
Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)
Trippy Turtle
Two Owls
Unlike Pluto
Valentino Khan
Vindata
Will Clarke
Wingtip
Wuki
Zomboy

Andy Hermann
Andy Hermann is L.A. Weekly's music editor. His work has also appeared in Metromix (where he was national music editor), XLR8R, BPM, the Daily Dot and the Boston Phoenix. He lives in Highland Park and loves house music, wine, cats and Phil Collins, though not necessarily in that order.

