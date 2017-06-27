Nocturnal Wonderland Announces 2017 Lineup With Dillon Francis, Mija, Excision

A scene from Nocturnal Wonderland 2016 aLIVE Coverage for Insomniac

Nocturnal Wonderland, billed as America's longest-running dance music festival, has announced the dates, location and lineup for its 2017 edition. Taking place Sept. 15 and 16 at Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, the 22nd annual Nocturnal will feature sets from such big EDM names as Dillon Francis, Mija, Excision, Zomboy and Keys N Krates, as well as live sets by Autograf and Ookay and an appearance by hip-hop/ratchet legend DJ Mustard.

Put on by Insomniac, the same EDM giant behind Electric Daisy Carnival, Nocturnal Wonderland is smaller than its massive Las Vegas sister event but typically books a similar mix of house, techno, dubstep, trap and hardstyle artists. This year's location for Nocturnal represents a slight move from last year, when the event took place at San Manuel Amphitheater, since rechristened Glen Helen Amphitheater. Neighboring Glen Helen Regional Park is described in an Insomniac press release as a "vast forested landscape," which the promoter promises to populate with "interactive art installations and costumed creatures of the night."

Two-day tickets and three-day camping passes for Nocturnal Wonderland go on sale Friday, June 30, at noon at nocturnalwonderland.com. See below for complete lineup.

Insomniac

Assembly

Autograf

Bijou

Billy Kenny & Maximono Present This Ain't Bristol

BONES

Born Dirty

Champagne Drip

Chet Porter

Claptone

Cut Snake

Daktyl

Devoted

Dillon Francis

DJ Mustard

Dombresky

Dr. Fresch

Ducky

Electric Mantis

Excision

Falcons

Four Color Zack

Fritz Carlton

Goldfish

Golf Clap

GTA

Haywyre

Josh Butler

Just A Gent

K?D

Keys N Krates

Krane

LO'99

Mahalo

Mija

MSCLS

Ookay (Live)

Phantoms

Pluto

Point Point

Quix

Rawtek

Redlight

Sacha Robotti

Sage Armstrong b2b BOT

Snails

Spock

Sub Focus

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (DJ Set)

Trippy Turtle

Two Owls

Unlike Pluto

Valentino Khan

Vindata

Will Clarke

Wingtip

Wuki

Zomboy